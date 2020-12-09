The Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Novagold Resources New is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Novagold Resources New (NG), David Ottewell, exercised options to sell 97,085 NG shares for a total transaction value of $1.02M.

In addition to David Ottewell, 6 other NG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $12.85 and a one-year low of $4.65. NG’s market cap is $3.46 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -92.20. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.29.

The insider sentiment on Novagold Resources New has been negative according to 282 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

NovaGold Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered Vancouver, Canada.