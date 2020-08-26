The Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Kelt Exploration (KELTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Kelt Exploration (KELTF), Sadiq H Lalani, bought shares of KELTF for $39.63K.

Following this transaction Sadiq H Lalani’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $2.15 million.

The company has a one-year high of $3.75 and a one-year low of $0.54.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.18, reflecting a -42.7% downside. Starting in July 2020, KELTF received 13 Buy ratings in a row. Nine different firms, including Raymond James and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Kelt Exploration has been positive according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.