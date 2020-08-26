The Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Dynacor Gold Mines is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Dynacor Gold Mines (DNGDF), Leonard Teoli, exercised options to sell 2,000 DNGDF shares for a total transaction value of $4,000.

In addition to Leonard Teoli, 2 other DNGDF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Dynacor Gold Mines’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $30.87 million and quarterly net profit of $2.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.7 million and had a net profit of $756.7K. Currently, Dynacor Gold Mines has an average volume of 14.94K. The company has a one-year high of $1.98 and a one-year low of $0.70.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $63.42K worth of DNGDF shares and purchased $10K worth of DNGDF shares. The insider sentiment on Dynacor Gold Mines has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dynacor Gold Mines, Inc. engages in the production of gold and silver. It also owns the rights on several mining properties which are in the exploration stage, including its flagship exploration gold, copper and silver prospect, the Tumipampa, and Anta properties. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.