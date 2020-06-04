The Vice-President & Chief Accounting Officer of Novanta (NOVT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Vice-President & Chief Accounting Officer of Novanta (NOVT), Peter L Chang, sold shares of NOVT for $200.7K.

Following Peter L Chang’s last NOVT Sell transaction on May 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 14.3%. In addition to Peter L Chang, 3 other NOVT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $108.21 and a one-year low of $66.44. NOVT’s market cap is $3.79 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 91.50. Currently, Novanta has an average volume of 196.71K.

The insider sentiment on Novanta has been negative according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.