The Vice Pres, Admin & Corp Sec of Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Vice Pres, Admin & Corp Sec of Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), Deidre Shearer, sold shares of COG for $8,932.

The company has a one-year high of $22.67 and a one-year low of $13.06. COG’s market cap is $6.76 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 32.00.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.31, reflecting a -20.7% downside.

Deidre Shearer's trades have generated a -16.7% average return based on past transactions.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.