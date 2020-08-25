The Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* of Chubb is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* of Chubb (CB), John Lupica, exercised options to buy 1,596 CB shares at $62.64 a share, for a total transaction value of $99.97K.

This is Lupica’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Based on Chubb’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.99 billion and GAAP net loss of -$331,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.53 billion and had a net profit of $1.15 billion. The company has a one-year high of $167.74 and a one-year low of $87.35. Currently, Chubb has an average volume of 564.69K.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $141.17, reflecting a -11.1% downside. Six different firms, including Credit Suisse and Evercore ISI, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

ACE Limited operates as an holding company, which provides commercial property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance-North American P&C, Insurance-North American Agriculture, Insurance-Overseas General, Global Reinsurance and Life. The Insurance-North American P&C segment has five operating businesses: ACE USA, ACE Westchester, ACE Bermuda, ACE Private Risk Services and ACE Commercial Risk Services. The ACE USA business distributes coverage through retail brokers and provides a broad array of specialty property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products and risk management services to corporate clients across the U.S. and Canada. The ACE Westchester business is specialized in excess and surplus lines specialty products, including crop insurance and specialty agribusiness coverage distributed through independent agents, as well as property, inland marine, casualty, professional lines, and environmental liability products distributed through wholesale brokers. The ACE Bermuda business writes excess liability, property, political risk and directors and officers insurance worldwide. The ACE Private Risk Services business provides high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile, valuables, umbrella and recreational marine insurance. The ACE Commercial Risk Services business offers specialty insurance products and solutions for small businesses through several distribution channels. The Insurance-North American Agriculture segment comprises the North American based businesses that provide a variety of coverages in the U.S. and Canada including crop insurance, primarily Multiple Peril Crop Insurance and crop-hail through Rain and Hail Insurance Services, Inc. as well as farm and ranch, and specialty P&C commercial insurance products and services through the ACE Agribusiness unit. The Insurance-Overseas General segment has the following businesses: ACE International and ACE Global Markets. The ACE International business engages in the retail broker-distributed business outside of North America. The ACE Global Markets business is a London-based excess and surplus lines business that includes a syndicate on the Lloyd’s trading floor. These businesses write a variety of coverage, including property, casualty, professional lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, construction risk, accident and health and specialty consumer-oriented products. This business also includes the international operations of Combined Insurance, which provides specialty accident and supplemental health insurance products to middle-income consumers in Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Global Reinsurance segment provides solutions for customers ranging from small commercial insured to multinational ceding companies. It offers products, such as property and workers’ compensation catastrophe, directors and officers, professional liability, specialty casualty and specialty property. The Life segment has business, including ACE Life, which provides traditional life insurance protection and savings products to meet the needs of individuals and groups in a growing number of countries throughout Asia, Latin America and the Middle East; Combined Insurance that distributes specialty individual accident and supplemental health and life insurance products targeted to middle income consumers in the U.S. and Canada; and ACE Tempest Life Re, which provides specialty life reinsurance products to life insurers. ACE was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.