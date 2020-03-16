The Vice Chairman of Raymond James Financial (RJF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Vice Chairman of Raymond James Financial (RJF), Francis Godbold, bought shares of RJF for $768.5K.

This recent transaction increases Francis Godbold’s holding in the company by 8.4% to a total of $11.66 million. Following Francis Godbold’s last RJF Buy transaction on March 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.9%.

Based on Raymond James Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.07 billion and quarterly net profit of $267 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.97 billion and had a net profit of $249 million. The company has a one-year high of $102.45 and a one-year low of $58.79. RJF’s market cap is $10.07B and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.83.

Three different firms, including Buckingham and JMP Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.97M worth of RJF shares and purchased $1.69M worth of RJF shares. The insider sentiment on Raymond James Financial has been neutral according to 122 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Francis Godbold's trades have generated a 47.8% average return based on past transactions.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other. The Private Client Group segment deals with financial planning and securities transaction services.