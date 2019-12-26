The Vice Chairman of Raymond James Financial is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Vice Chairman of Raymond James Financial (RJF), Jeffrey Trocin, exercised options to buy 1,802 RJF shares at $55.49 a share, for a total transaction value of $99.99K.

In addition to Jeffrey Trocin, 5 other RJF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following Jeffrey Trocin’s last RJF Buy transaction on December 22, 2017, the stock climbed by 2.2%.

Based on Raymond James Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.07 billion and quarterly net profit of $264 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.97 billion and had a net profit of $262 million. The company has a one-year high of $92.00 and a one-year low of $69.12. Currently, Raymond James Financial has an average volume of 907.58K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.09M worth of RJF shares and purchased $99.99K worth of RJF shares. The insider sentiment on Raymond James Financial has been negative according to 117 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other. The Private Client Group segment deals with financial planning and securities transaction services.