The VICE CHAIRMAN of Pool is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the VICE CHAIRMAN of Pool (POOL), Manuel Perez De La Mesa, exercised options to sell 26,154 POOL shares at $24.50 a share, for a total transaction value of $6.15M.

Following Manuel Perez De La Mesa’s last POOL Sell transaction on November 21, 2019, the stock climbed by 27.6%.

Based on Pool’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $582 million and quarterly net profit of $18.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $543 million and had a net profit of $16.81 million. The company has a one-year high of $238.23 and a one-year low of $154.16. POOL’s market cap is $9.3B and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.28.

The insider sentiment on Pool has been negative according to 68 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.