The Vice Chairman of Morguard (MRCBF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice Chairman of Morguard (OTC) (MRCBF), David A King, sold shares of MRCBF for $58.66K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.73, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

Morguard Corp is a real estate company that acquires, owns, and develops properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three business divisions: investments in real property, ownership in real estate investment trusts (including Morguard REIT and Morguard North American Residential REIT), and real estate advisory services and portfolio management. This advisory segment focuses on publicly traded equities and fixed-income securities for institutional clients and private investors. Morguard owns a portfolio of residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties. The company also offers real estate management services and property investment advisory services.