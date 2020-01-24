The Vice Chairman of Intercontinental Exchange is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Vice Chairman of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Vice Charles, exercised options to buy 3,746 ICE shares at $53.42 a share, for a total transaction value of $200.1K.

Following Vice Charles A’s last ICE Buy transaction on July 18, 2018, the stock climbed by 22.0%. This recent transaction increases Vice Charles A’s holding in the company by 1.06% to a total of $34.68 million.

The company has a one-year high of $97.45 and a one-year low of $71.90. ICE’s market cap is $53.7B and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.34.

Eight different firms, including Barclays and Compass Point, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in December 2019, ICE received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Intercontinental Exchange has been positive according to 111 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings segments. The Trading and Clearing segment offers transaction-based executions and clearing activities. The Data and Listings segment includes securities and subscription-based data services.