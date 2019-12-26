The VICE CHAIRMAN of Iberiabank is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the VICE CHAIRMAN of Iberiabank (IBKC), Jefferson Parker, exercised options to buy 35,259 IBKC shares at $55.93 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.97M.

Following this transaction Jefferson Parker’s holding in the company was increased by 330.3% to a total of $5.79 million. This is Parker’s first Buy trade following 23 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Iberiabank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $396 million and quarterly net profit of $98.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $369 million and had a net profit of $101 million. The company has a one-year high of $81.86 and a one-year low of $60.82. Currently, Iberiabank has an average volume of 347.82K.

Three different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Stephens, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.44M worth of IBKC shares and purchased $1.97M worth of IBKC shares. The insider sentiment on Iberiabank has been negative according to 102 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IBERIABANK Corp. operates as a financial holding company for Iberiabank, which engages in the provision of commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services. The firm provides cash management and investment brokerage solutions.