The Vice Chairman of First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) is Buying Shares

On November 24, the Vice Chairman of First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA), Hope Holding Connell, bought shares of FCNCA for $2.48M.

Following Hope Holding Connell’s last FCNCA Buy transaction on December 03, 2018, the stock climbed by 136.4%. This is Connell’s first Buy trade following 28 Sell transactions.

Based on First Citizens BancShares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $474 million and quarterly net profit of $143 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $437 million and had a net profit of $125 million. The company has a one-year high of $577.92 and a one-year low of $276.08. FCNCA’s market cap is $5.52 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.50.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services; Services Charges on Deposit Accounts; Wealth Management Services; Other Service Charges and Fees; Insurance Commissions; ATM Income; and Other. The Card Holder and Merchant Services business lines include interchange fees from customer debut and credit card transactions. The Services Charges on Deposit Accounts business line represent monthly account maintenance and transaction-based service fees. The Wealth Management Services business line comprises sales commissions on various product offerings, transaction fees, and trust and asset management fees. The Other Service Charges and Fees business line encompasses check cashing fees, international banking fees, internet banking fees, wire transfer fees and safe deposit fees. The Insurance Commissions business line focuses in the commissions earned on the issuance of insurance products and services. The ATM income covers customers and non-customers for engaging in an ATM transaction. The Other business line composes several forms of recurring revenue such as FHLB dividends and income earned on changes in the cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance. The company was founded on August 7, 1986 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

