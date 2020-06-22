The Vice Chairman of Colliers International Group is Exercising Options

On June 20 it was reported that the Vice Chairman of Colliers International Group (CIGI), Peter F Cohen, exercised options to sell 5,000 CIGI shares for a total transaction value of $413K.

Following Peter F Cohen’s last CIGI Sell transaction on November 07, 2017, the stock climbed by 1.7%. In addition to Peter F Cohen, 3 other CIGI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $92.07 and a one-year low of $33.93. Currently, Colliers International Group has an average volume of 43.00K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.02M worth of CIGI shares and purchased $33.07K worth of CIGI shares. The insider sentiment on Colliers International Group has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Peter F Cohen's trades have generated a -11.3% average return based on past transactions.

Colliers International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes the costs of global administrative functions and corporate head office. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.