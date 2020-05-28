The Vice Chairman of Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) is Selling Shares

Today, the Vice Chairman of Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN), Christopher Kenneth Jarratt, sold shares of AQN for $18.87K.

In addition to Christopher Kenneth Jarratt, one other AQN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $16.85 and a one-year low of $9.53. Currently, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average volume of 392.38K. AQN’s market cap is $7.26 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.30.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $14.57, reflecting a -4.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Algonquin Power & Utilities has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Christopher Kenneth Jarratt's trades have generated a -22.2% average return based on past transactions.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a diversified utility company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. It focuses on delivering reliable earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth through strategic acquisitions and operational excellence. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.