The Vice Chairman and CAO of DTE Energy (DTE) is Selling Shares

On November 17, the Vice Chairman and CAO of DTE Energy (DTE), David Meador, sold shares of DTE for $605.3K.

Following David Meador’s last DTE Sell transaction on May 13, 2016, the stock climbed by 51.4%. In addition to David Meador, 4 other DTE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on DTE Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.28 billion and quarterly net profit of $476 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.12 billion and had a net profit of $319 million. The company has a one-year high of $135.67 and a one-year low of $71.21. DTE’s market cap is $25.1 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.40.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $135.20, reflecting a -3.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on DTE Energy has been negative according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DTE Energy Co. operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan. The Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan and the sale of storage and transportation capacity. The Non-Utility Operations segment engages in gas storage and pipelines, power and industrial projects, and energy trading. The Corporate & Other includes various holding company activities, holds certain non-utility debt, and holds energy-related investments. The company was founded in January 1995 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.