The Vice Chair of JM Smucker (SJM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Vice Chair of JM Smucker (SJM), Mark Belgya, sold shares of SJM for $498.4K.

Following Mark Belgya’s last SJM Sell transaction on June 28, 2018, the stock climbed by 17.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on JM Smucker’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.97 billion and quarterly net profit of $237 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.78 billion and had a net profit of $155 million. The company has a one-year high of $125.62 and a one-year low of $91.88. Currently, JM Smucker has an average volume of 824.39K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $120.00, reflecting a -0.7% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The J. M. Smucker Co. engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee. The U.S. Retail Consumer Foods segment sells Smucker’s, Jif, and Crisco branded products. The U.S. Retail Pet Foods comprises Rachael Ray Nutrish, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Natural Balance, Kibbles ‘n Bits, 9Lives, Nature’s Recipe, and Pup-Peroni branded products. The International and Foodservice segment covers products distributed domestically and in foreign countries through retail channels and foodservice distributors and operators. The company was founded by Jerome Monroe Smucker in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, OH.

Read More on SJM: