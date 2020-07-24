The VCOB of Constellation Brands is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the VCOB of Constellation Brands (STZ), Richard Sands, exercised options to sell 335,893 STZ shares for a total transaction value of $60.6M.

In addition to Richard Sands, one other STZ executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $212.00 and a one-year low of $104.28. STZ’s market cap is $34.64 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 753.20. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 54.03.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $202.06, reflecting a -10.7% downside.

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points. The Corporate Operations and Other segment comprises of costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations and information technology. The Canopy segment consists of canopy equity method Investments. The company was founded by Marvin Sands in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, NY.