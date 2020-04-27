The Valens (VLNCF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin reiterated a Buy rating on The Valens (VLNCF) today and set a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 42.9% success rate. Hedlin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Decibel Cannabis Company, Khiron Life Sciences, and Delta 9 Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for The Valens with a $6.20 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on The Valens’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.98 million and net profit of $2.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.22 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.37 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Valens GroWorks Corp. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the provision of cannabis products developed from the firm’s proprietary extraction techniques. The firm also offers management, consulting, testing, and support services to domestic and international licensees, as well as financing and managing the build out of fully-licensed third party operations. The company was founded on January 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Read More on VLNCF: