The V. P., General Counsel of Avid Bioservices (CDMO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the V. P., General Counsel of Avid Bioservices (CDMO), Mark Ziebell, sold shares of CDMO for $25.34K.

In addition to Mark Ziebell, one other CDMO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Avid Bioservices has an average volume of 362.08K. The company has a one-year high of $8.38 and a one-year low of $3.02. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.28.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. engages in the commercial manufacturing which focuses on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The firm specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions, and support. The company was founded on June 3, 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.