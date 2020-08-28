The V.P., Corporate Controller of Agilent is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the V.P., Corporate Controller of Agilent (A), Rodney Gonsalves, exercised options to sell 6,191 A shares at $40.80 a share, for a total transaction value of $607.7K.

Following Rodney Gonsalves’ last A Sell transaction on May 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 12.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $99.73 and a one-year low of $61.13. A’s market cap is $30.67 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 44.30. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 60.85.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.88, reflecting a -3.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Agilent has been negative according to 102 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment comprises activity providing active pharmaceutical ingredients for oligo-based therapeutics as well as solutions that include reagents, instruments, software, and consumables. The Agilent CrossLab segment includes startup, operational, training and compliance support, software as a service, and asset management and consultative services. The company was founded in May 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

