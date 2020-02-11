The V.P. and General Manager of RBC Bearings (ROLL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the V.P. and General Manager of RBC Bearings (ROLL), Richard J. Edwards, sold shares of ROLL for $199.1K.

Following Richard J. Edwards’ last ROLL Sell transaction on August 21, 2019, the stock climbed by 21.5%. In addition to Richard J. Edwards, 3 other ROLL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on RBC Bearings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $177 million and quarterly net profit of $30.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $171 million and had a net profit of $16.18 million. The company has a one-year high of $182.25 and a one-year low of $125.02. Currently, RBC Bearings has an average volume of 92.40K.

The insider sentiment on RBC Bearings has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RBC Bearings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products.