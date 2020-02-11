The Trust Company CEO of First Financial Bankshares is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Trust Company CEO of First Financial Bankshares (FFIN), Thaxton Kirk, exercised options to buy 7,500 FFIN shares at $7.87 a share, for a total transaction value of $59.03K.

Following this transaction Thaxton Kirk W’s holding in the company was increased by 12.76% to a total of $2.29 million. Following Thaxton Kirk W’s last FFIN Buy transaction on June 26, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.0%.

Based on First Financial Bankshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $109 million and quarterly net profit of $41.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $101 million and had a net profit of $38.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.45 and a one-year low of $27.13. Currently, First Financial Bankshares has an average volume of 348.68K.

The insider sentiment on First Financial Bankshares has been positive according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans.