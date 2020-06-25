The Treasurer of Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) is Selling Shares

Today, the Treasurer of Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC), Min Situ, sold shares of BMRC for $13.26K.

Based on Bank Of Marin Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $27.24 million and quarterly net profit of $7.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.62 million and had a net profit of $7.48 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.77 and a one-year low of $23.80. Currently, Bank Of Marin Bancorp has an average volume of 32.38K.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through the Bank of Marin, which engages in the provision financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.