The Toro Company (TTC) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh reiterated a Hold rating on The Toro Company (TTC) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.00, close to its 52-week high of $118.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 54.4% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Toro Company with a $108.00 average price target.

Based on The Toro Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $873 million and net profit of $111 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $767 million and had a net profit of $70.09 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTC in relation to earlier this year.

The Toro Co. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products. The Residential segment consists of walk power mowers, riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solutions products, including trimmers, blowers, blower-vacuums, and underground, hose, and hose-end retail irrigation products sold in Australia and New Zealand. The company was founded by John Samuel Clapper and Henry Clay McCartney on July 10, 1914 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.