The Toro Company (TTC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Hold rating on The Toro Company (TTC) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.26, close to its 52-week high of $92.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 53.8% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Foundation Building Materials, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

The the analyst consensus on The Toro Company is currently a Hold rating.

The Toro Company’s market cap is currently $9.82B and has a P/E ratio of 33.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 45.37.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2020, Blake Grams, the VP, Global Operations of TTC sold 5,500 shares for a total of $461,890.

The Toro Co. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products. The Residential segment consists of walk power mowers, riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solutions products, including trimmers, blowers, blower-vacuums, and underground, hose, and hose-end retail irrigation products sold in Australia and New Zealand. The company was founded by John Samuel Clapper and Henry Clay McCartney on July 10, 1914 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.