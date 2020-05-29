The Title: EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary of Summit Materials (SUM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Title: EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary of Summit Materials (SUM), Anne Lee Benedict, sold shares of SUM for $97.25K.

Based on Summit Materials’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $367 million and GAAP net loss of -$44,979,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $333 million and had a GAAP net loss of $68.77 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.22 and a one-year low of $7.51. SUM’s market cap is $1.91 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.20.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.23, reflecting a -6.9% downside.

Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada and in British Columbia, Canada. The East segments serves markets extending across the Midwestern and Eastern United States, most notably in Kansas, Missouri, Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Nebraska where the company supplies aggregates, ready mix concrete, asphalt paving mix and paving and related services. The company was founded by Thomas W. Hill on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.