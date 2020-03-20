The The Reporting Person is President and Chief Execut of USD Partners (USDP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the The Reporting Person is President and Chief Execut of USD Partners (USDP), Dan Borgen, bought shares of USDP for $108.5K.

This recent transaction increases Dan Borgen’s holding in the company by 4.78% to a total of $994.3K. In addition to Dan Borgen, one other USDP executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $11.95 and a one-year low of $1.00. USDP’s market cap is $45.36M and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.20. Currently, USD Partners has an average volume of 100.25K.

USD Partners LP is fee-based limited partnership company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling Services, and Fleet Services.