The The Reporting Person is Executive Chairman and Chi of Tilly’s (TLYS) is Buying Shares

Today, the The Reporting Person is Executive Chairman and Chi of Tilly’s (TLYS), Hezy Shaked, bought shares of TLYS for $71.39K.

Following this transaction Hezy Shaked’s holding in the company was increased by 38.81% to a total of $279.6K. In addition to Hezy Shaked, one other TLYS executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Tilly’s’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $172 million and quarterly net profit of $6.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $171 million and had a net profit of $8.68 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.75 and a one-year low of $3.58. Currently, Tilly’s has an average volume of 468.57K.

The insider sentiment on Tilly’s has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.