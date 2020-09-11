The The reporting person is EVP, Chief Agencies Office of American National Insurance (ANAT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the The reporting person is EVP, Chief Agencies Office of American National Insurance (ANAT), Shannon Lee Smith, bought shares of ANAT for $15K.

This recent transaction increases Shannon Lee Smith’s holding in the company by 12.55% to a total of $134.9K. In addition to Shannon Lee Smith, 3 other ANAT executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on American National Insurance’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.21 billion and quarterly net profit of $211 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $957 million and had a net profit of $98.84 million. The company has a one-year high of $77.74 and a one-year low of $67.01. ANAT’s market cap is $2.02 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.90.

The insider sentiment on American National Insurance has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

American National Insurance Co. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other. The Life segment provides individual and group life insurance products, including whole life, term life, and universal life and credit life insurance. The Annuity segment offers fixed, indexed, and variable annuity products. The Health segment includes medicare supplement, supplemental insurance, medical expense, stop-loss and credit disability products. The Property and Casualty segment consists of personal lines, and credit-related property insurance products. The Corporate and Other segment comprirses of invested assets that are not used to support its insurance activities. The company was founded by William L. Moody Jr. in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.