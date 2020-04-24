The SVP & TREASURER of TrustCo Bank (TRST) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP & TREASURER of TrustCo Bank (TRST), Eric Schreck, bought shares of TRST for $24.99K.

This recent transaction increases Eric Schreck’s holding in the company by 4.66% to a total of $551.6K.

Currently, TrustCo Bank has an average volume of 571.88K. TRST’s market cap is $531 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.80. The company has a one-year high of $9.11 and a one-year low of $4.31.

The insider sentiment on TrustCo Bank has been positive according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards. It also provides asset and wealth management services; estate planning and related advice; credit cards; trust and investment services; custodial services, and online banking services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Glenville, NY.