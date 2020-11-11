The SVP, Technology and Innovation of Tennant Co (TNC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Technology and Innovation of Tennant Co (TNC), Richard Zay, sold shares of TNC for $942.8K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $87.06 and a one-year low of $46.64. Currently, Tennant Co has an average volume of 72.48K. TNC’s market cap is $1.27 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.70.

The insider sentiment on Tennant Co has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tennant Co. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by George Henry Tennant in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.