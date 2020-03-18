The SVP & Senior Lender of Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & Senior Lender of Western New England Bancorp (WNEB), Allen Miles, bought shares of WNEB for $27.09K.

This recent transaction increases Allen Miles’ holding in the company by 8.84% to a total of $380.6K. In addition to Allen Miles, 3 other WNEB executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Western New England Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $23.47 million and quarterly net profit of $3.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.38 million and had a net profit of $3.84 million. Currently, Western New England Bancorp has an average volume of 52.90K. The company has a one-year high of $10.15 and a one-year low of $4.67.

The insider sentiment on Western New England Bancorp has been positive according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, through its bank subsidiary provides financial services to individuals and companies. Its services include wealth management, savings, time deposits, commercial, residential and consumer lending. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.