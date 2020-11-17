The SVP Sales & Mkt of Aspen Aerogels is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP Sales & Mkt of Aspen Aerogels (ASPN), Corby Whitaker, exercised options to sell 10,987 ASPN shares at $3.99 a share, for a total transaction value of $124.1K.

Following Corby Whitaker’s last ASPN Sell transaction on November 14, 2014, the stock climbed by 3.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $14.63 and a one-year low of $4.09.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.80, reflecting a -32.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Aspen Aerogels has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. It operates through Unites States and International geographical segments. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.