The SVp, R&D and CTO of Align Tech (ALGN) is Selling Shares

On November 4, the SVp, R&D and CTO of Align Tech (ALGN), Zelko Relic, sold shares of ALGN for $11.01M.

Following Zelko Relic’s last ALGN Sell transaction on August 15, 2018, the stock climbed by 141.5%. In addition to Zelko Relic, 12 other ALGN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Align Tech’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $734 million and quarterly net profit of $139 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $607 million and had a net profit of $103 million. The company has a one-year high of $498.67 and a one-year low of $127.88. Currently, Align Tech has an average volume of 891.12K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ALGN with a $450.00 price target. Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $449.40, reflecting a 8.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on Align Tech has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Align Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, design, and marketing of global medical devices. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen and assist products, and vivera retainers along with training and ancillary products for treating malocclusion. The Scanner and Services segment comprises of intraoral scanning systems and additional services available with the intraoral scanners that provide digital alternatives to the traditional cast models. The company was founded by Zia Chishti, Brian Freyburger and Kelsey Wirth in March 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.