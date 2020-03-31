The SVP, Prod Eng & Prog Mgmt of Allison Transmission Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP, Prod Eng & Prog Mgmt of Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN), Randall Kirk, exercised options to buy 3,800 ALSN shares at $23.58 a share, for a total transaction value of $89.6K.

In addition to Randall Kirk, 2 other ALSN executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Randall Kirk’s holding in the company was increased by 1.44% to a total of $8.82 million.

The company has a one-year high of $50.46 and a one-year low of $26.15. ALSN’s market cap is $3.87 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.70.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.67, reflecting a -32.7% downside. Five different firms, including Citigroup and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Allison Transmission Holdings has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles. It also sell branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.