The SVP, Prod Eng & Prod Teams of Allison Transmission Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP, Prod Eng & Prod Teams of Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN), Randall Kirk, exercised options to buy 9,664 ALSN shares at $27.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $261K.

This recent transaction increases Randall Kirk’s holding in the company by 3.45% to a total of $12.57 million.

The company has a one-year high of $46.91 and a one-year low of $26.15. Currently, Allison Transmission Holdings has an average volume of 686.10K. ALSN’s market cap is $4.81 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.90.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $49.25, reflecting a -13.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Allison Transmission Holdings has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Randall Kirk's trades have generated a 9.5% average return based on past transactions.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles. It also sell branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.