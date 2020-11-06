The SVP, President Svcs & Products of Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) is Selling Shares

On November 4, the SVP, President Svcs & Products of Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN), Steven Heiskell, sold shares of SCHN for $459.9K.

In addition to Steven Heiskell, 3 other SCHN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $22.97 and a one-year low of $10.09. Currently, Schnitzer Steel Industries has an average volume of 113.72K.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. engages in recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS) segments. The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers, and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores. The CSS segment manages a steel mini-mill that produces a range of finished steel long products using ferrous recycled scrap metal and other raw materials. The company was founded by Sam Schnitzer in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.