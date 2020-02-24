The SVP Operations of Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP Operations of Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR), Thomas Patrick Sullivan, sold shares of RGR for $306.5K.

Following Thomas Patrick Sullivan’s last RGR Sell transaction on May 28, 2015, the stock climbed by 5.1%. In addition to Thomas Patrick Sullivan, one other RGR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $59.99 and a one-year low of $39.31. RGR’s market cap is $943.1M and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.87. Currently, Sturm Ruger & Company has an average volume of 111.35K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $306.5K worth of RGR shares and purchased $16K worth of RGR shares.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.