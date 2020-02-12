The SVP Operations of Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP Operations of Old Dominion Freight (ODFL), David J. Bates, sold shares of ODFL for $115.4K.

Following David J. Bates’ last ODFL Sell transaction on February 22, 2019, the stock climbed by 68.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $221.47 and a one-year low of $130.87. Currently, Old Dominion Freight has an average volume of 506.63K. ODFL’s market cap is $17.52B and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The company involves in the ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.