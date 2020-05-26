The SVP of Zions Bancorporation National Association is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SVP of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), James R. Abbott, exercised options to sell 10,091 ZION shares at $27.49 a share, for a total transaction value of $305.1K. The options were close to expired and James R. Abbott disposed stocks.

In addition to James R. Abbott, 3 other ZION executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $52.48 and a one-year low of $23.58. ZION’s market cap is $4.95 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.60.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.83, reflecting a -6.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $521.3K worth of ZION shares and purchased $1.06M worth of ZION shares. The insider sentiment on Zions Bancorporation National Association has been negative according to 163 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James R. Abbott's trades have generated a 35.1% average return based on past transactions.

Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking. The company was founded in April 1955 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.