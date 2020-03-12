The SVP of Xylem (XYL) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP of Xylem (XYL), Flinton David, bought shares of XYL for $464.9K.

Following this transaction Flinton David’s holding in the company was increased by 100.85% to a total of $1.96 million. In addition to Flinton David, 4 other XYL executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $89.34 and a one-year low of $61.00. XYL’s market cap is $13.2B and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.27.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.56M worth of XYL shares and purchased $464.9K worth of XYL shares. The insider sentiment on Xylem has been negative according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Xylem, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and application of highly engineered technologies for the water industry. It provides water and wastewater applications with a broad portfolio of products and services addressing the full cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.