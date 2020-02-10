The SVP of Supply Chain of Cirrus Logic (CRUS) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP of Supply Chain of Cirrus Logic (CRUS), Scott Arnold Anderson, sold shares of CRUS for $463.9K.

Following Scott Arnold Anderson’s last CRUS Sell transaction on November 15, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.7%. In addition to Scott Arnold Anderson, one other CRUS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Cirrus Logic’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $375 million and quarterly net profit of $68.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $324 million and had a net profit of $29.93 million. The company has a one-year high of $91.63 and a one-year low of $37.25. Currently, Cirrus Logic has an average volume of 798.26K.

The insider sentiment on Cirrus Logic has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications.