The SVP of Suncoke Energy (SXC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP of Suncoke Energy (SXC), Hardesty Phillip Michael, bought shares of SXC for $9,870.

This is Michael’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on SXCP back in May 2018 Following this transaction Hardesty Phillip Michael’s holding in the company was increased by 2.14% to a total of $453K.

Based on Suncoke Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $397 million and GAAP net loss of $1.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $369 million and had a net profit of $1.8 million. Currently, Suncoke Energy has an average volume of 960.54K. The company has a one-year high of $9.40 and a one-year low of $3.16.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke and Logistics.