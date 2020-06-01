The SVP of Southwest Gas (SWX) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP of Southwest Gas (SWX), Eric Debonis, sold shares of SWX for $30.04K.

Based on Southwest Gas’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $836 million and quarterly net profit of $72.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $834 million and had a net profit of $94.81 million. The company has a one-year high of $92.94 and a one-year low of $45.68. SWX’s market cap is $4.19 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.70.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $78.60, reflecting a -3.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Southwest Gas has been positive according to 86 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

uthwest Gas Holdings, Inc. engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The Utility Infrastructure Services segment enterprise to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America’s gas and electric providers. The company was founded in March 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.