The SVP of Sealed Air (SEE) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP of Sealed Air (SEE), Emile Chammas, bought shares of SEE for $223.8K.

This recent transaction increases Emile Chammas’ holding in the company by 3.8% to a total of $6.09 million. In addition to Emile Chammas, 3 other SEE executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Sealed Air’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion and quarterly net profit of $124 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.26 billion and had a net profit of $199 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.13 and a one-year low of $28.76. SEE’s market cap is $4.59B and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.71.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $456.1K worth of SEE shares and purchased $896.3K worth of SEE shares. The insider sentiment on Sealed Air has been positive according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection services. It operates through the following segments: Food Care, Diversey Care, Product Care, and Other.