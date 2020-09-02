The SVP of Resolute Forest (RFP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP of Resolute Forest (RFP), John Lafave, sold shares of RFP for $97.8K.

In addition to John Lafave, 5 other RFP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Resolute Forest has an average volume of 37.76K. The company has a one-year high of $5.38 and a one-year low of $1.14.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $4.17, reflecting a 18.0% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $611.7K worth of RFP shares and purchased $19.53K worth of RFP shares. The insider sentiment on Resolute Forest has been negative according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc. provides forest products. It owns and operates pulp & paper mills, and wood products facilities located in the United States, Canada and South Korea. The company operates its business through the following segments: Newsprint, Specialty Papers, Tissue, Market Pulp and Wood Products. It also produces lumber and other wood products for the residential-construction and home-renovation markets, as well as for specialized structural and industrial applications. Resolute Forest Products was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.