The SVP of Research, CSO of GlycoMimetics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP of Research, CSO of GlycoMimetics (GLYC), John Magnani, exercised options to buy 106,983 GLYC shares at $1.12 a share, for a total transaction value of $119.8K.

This recent transaction increases John Magnani’s holding in the company by 57.02% to a total of $1.5 million.

The company has a one-year high of $13.56 and a one-year low of $2.64. Currently, GlycoMimetics has an average volume of 371.46K.

Starting in November 2019, GLYC received 6 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Cowen & Co. and Roth Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease-related functions of carbohydrates.