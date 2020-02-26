The SVP of Prudential Financial (PRU) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP of Prudential Financial (PRU), Nicholas Silitch, sold shares of PRU for $723K.

In addition to Nicholas Silitch, 3 other PRU executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Prudential Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $19.45 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.12 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.75 billion and had a net profit of $831 million. The company has a one-year high of $106.40 and a one-year low of $77.65. PRU’s market cap is $33.37B and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.30.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.27M worth of PRU shares and purchased $47.91K worth of PRU shares. The insider sentiment on Prudential Financial has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Prudential Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, PGIM, International Insurance, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others. The U.S. Individual Solutions segment consists of individual annuities and individual life products. The U.S. Workplace Solutions segment comprises of the retirement and group insurance divisions. The PGIM segment provides a broad array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private and sub-advisory clients (including mutual funds), insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities and the Company’s general account. The International Insurances segment manufactures and distributes individual life insurance, retirement, and related products to the mass affluent and affluent markets in Japan, Korea, and other foreign countries through its Life Planner operations. The Closed Block segment includes certain in force participating insurance and annuity products and corresponding assets that are used for the payment of benefits, expenses and policyholders’ dividends related to these products. The Corporate and Other Operations segment include corporate item or businesses that have been or will be divested. The company was founded by John Fairfield Dryden in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.