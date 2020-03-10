The SVP of Premier Financial Bancorp is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SVP of Premier Financial Bancorp (PFBI), Michael Ray Mineer, exercised options to buy 4,125 PFBI shares at $6.47 a share, for a total transaction value of $26.69K. The options were close to expired and Michael Ray Mineer retained stocks.

Following this transaction Michael Ray Mineer’s holding in the company was increased by 16.59% to a total of $421.5K.

Based on Premier Financial Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $21.44 million and quarterly net profit of $5.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.63 million and had a net profit of $5.64 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.38 and a one-year low of $14.27. PFBI’s market cap is $213M and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.84.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. Its services includes deposit services includes checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and overdraft protection.